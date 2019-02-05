Mark's Monday Evening Forecast

A powerful Pacific storm system will edge closer to New Mexico on Tuesday speading spot rain and snow along with very gusty winds. The storm will pass north of the state on Wednesday speading snow over the northern mountains. We will see a few showers in the metro area as well. Along with the showers very windy conditions will take hold with gusts topping 60mph acorss eastern New Mexico. Sharply colder air moves in late Wednesday and Thursday with clearing skies.