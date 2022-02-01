A significant winter storm will impact New Mexico tonight through Wednesday. Heavy snow, difficult travel, and dangerously cold temperatures will all move in with this storm system.

Light rain and snow has already begun to move into New Mexico Tuesday evening. Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches go into effect either this evening or Wednesday across northern, central, and eastern New Mexico as snow picks up in coverage and intensity overnight. Another blast of arctic air will move into eastern New Mexico Wednesday as a cold front pushes up against the east slopes of the central mountain chain Wednesday morning. This will increase the snowfall rates along the east facing slopes and in east-central New Mexico. The front will begin to push into the Albuquerque metro through the east canyon by late Wednesday morning, developing the Albuquerque snow hole. However, this may be short lived as a band of heavy snowfall may develop west of the Rio Grande onto the West Mesa and up into Rio Rancho by Wednesday afternoon. Heavy snow will also fall through the day Wednesday across northern, central, and south-central New Mexico where road conditions will be deteriorating through the afternoon and evening Wednesday. This may also include the Albuquerque and Santa Fe metros.

The east canyon wind is likely to pick up again in the Albuquerque area Wednesday evening, which will help to taper off the snow through Wednesday night. Heavier bands of snow will move south Wednesday night, bringing snowfall to the lower Rio Grande Valley and the southeastern plains of New Mexico. Snow will taper off across the northern half of the state by Thursday morning. Snow will come to an end across southern New Mexico by Thursday afternoon.

Major travel problems are possible with this winter storm, especially in central, northern, and eastern New Mexico where the heaviest snowfall is expected. Travel may even be difficult as early as Wednesday afternoon in the Albuquerque metro. Areas along the Rio Grande in Albuquerque could see 1-3″ of snow, while in the foothills, West Mesa, and Rio Rancho could see over 6″. Elsewhere, around 6-12″ of snow is possible in northern and east-central New Mexico, and 1-4″ across the rest of eastern and western New Mexico.

Dangerously cold temperatures will move in behind this winter storm. Wind chill temperatures Thursday and Friday morning could drop to as low as -10° to -20° across the state as air temperatures will stay below freezing for over 48 hours in many locations. Temperatures slowly warm into the weekend, but remain as much as 20° below average for the beginning of February.