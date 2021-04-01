A major warming trend begins Thursday, even with a weak storm system that will bring spotty rain chances Friday.

Warmer weather is returning to New Mexico today, climbing back closer to normal for this time of year. A weak storm system will pass across the state Friday, bringing a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly to northern New Mexico. With very dry air at the surface, virga and dry storms are more likely.

High pressure builds in this weekend, continuing the warming trend and bringing the warmest weather so far this year. Record highs will likely be broken for some Easter Sunday, with even warmer weather on the way Monday of next week.