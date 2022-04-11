NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An extremely high fire danger returns Tuesday as even stronger wind gusts will impact New Mexico. A cold front Tuesday will bring much cooler air by the middle of the week.

Strong winds fueled a very high fire danger Monday across New Mexico as wildfires burn across parts of the state. These winds will only get stronger Tuesday afternoon as a fast-moving jet stream moves over the state. There will be some relief from the winds overnight in the lower elevations but as soon as the sun comes up Tuesday, winds will begin to pick up in strength through the afternoon. Winds will once again create a very high fire danger across New Mexico with dry conditions.

A cold front will sweep across New Mexico Tuesday, bringing a chance for rain and higher elevation snow to southwestern Colorado, along with northwestern and northern New Mexico. This cold front will bring a sharp drop in temperatures behind it, along with even drier air. Temperatures will be well-below average Wednesday afternoon, after dropping down to around freezing in the morning. Winds will still be windy on Wednesday as the strong upper-level winds exit the state.

While the winds do die down by the end of this week, the afternoons will continue to remain breezy through the weekend. Temperatures begin to rebound Thursday afternoon with warmer weather returning into Saturday.