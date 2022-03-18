NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a pretty cold start to the weekend, but temperatures are warming up thanks to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Our Thursday storm is long gone, but we’ll continue to see relatively breezy conditions for the western half of New Mexico this afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than Thursday but still below average. We’re in store for a nice weekend with warming temperatures on both days. Saturday will see increasing clouds in the afternoon from west to east ahead of a powerful and impactful winter storm late Sunday through Tuesday.

Saturday’s highs will reach into the upper 50s to middle 60s for all of north and central New Mexico. Southern parts of the state will break 70°. Late afternoon wind gusts will begin increasing across the Gila/SW New Mexico. This will be a sign of things to come Sunday as southwest wind gusts break 40-50 mph. We’ll have some late-day rain and snow showers begin for the higher spots west Sunday evening and night. A deep trough of low pressure dives from the Great Basin into the Bootheel early Monday. By the afternoon, we’ll see widespread rain for the Rio Grande Valley and heavier snow developing east of the mountains. Temperatures also crash behind the cold front as we stay windy through Tuesday.