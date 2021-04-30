Mainly sunny Friday, very warm weekend on tap

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’ll keep the drier conditions in the forecast for the rest of our Friday and carry them into our Saturday as well. It’ll be a seasonably cool start to the day with lows bottoming out in the middle 40s. We’ll then drastically warm up into the lower to middle 80s for Albuquerque which would potentially make Saturday the warmest day of the year thus far. We’ll also increase some high clouds later in the day.

For the most part, our winds will remain weaker until Sunday. Then we’ll be looking at much stronger wind gusts in the 35-45 mph range as our weather pattern changes once again. We’ll even start to see some showers developing across southern Colorado by late day Sunday. Another backdoor front arrives Monday morning, increasing chances for showers and isolated storms.