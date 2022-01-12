Mainly sunny and mild Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another dry and sunny day is expected Wednesday with temperatures hovering 5-10° above average as high pressure moves closer to our state. This means we’ll be back into those middle 50s for highs Wednesday and Thursday for the Rio Grande Valley. The high will weaken Thursday as a disturbance moves from the Pacific Northwest into the Plains late week. This will allow a strong cold front to cross our state later Friday, tanking temperatures 10-25° with the coldest air for eastern New Mexico. Strong winds will also accompany the front with widespread gusts 35-45+ mph. This will bring some bitterly cold wind chills late Friday into Saturday morning especially east. The cold air doesn’t last too long once again as temps rebound into next week.

Precipitation chances will be relatively small with this next storm. The northern mountains could pick up a few inches of snow Friday night other than that the bulk of the moisture stays east of New Mexico. Beyond this weaker weekend storm, conditions look dry into next week as precip. chances don’t appear too healthy for the next 10 days.