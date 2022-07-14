Daily rain and storm chances will continue for the next several days, but the best chances for rain will stay over the mountains. Heavy rain will be possible out of these storms, which could lead to localized flash flooding.

A few isolated storms once again developed Thursday across the mountains of New Mexico. Storms are generally moving in a westerly direction as high pressure moves over northern New Mexico. Storms will taper off through the overnight. Isolated storm chances, mainly over the mountains, will continue into early next week as high pressure hovers over northern New Mexico. Not only will this still keep daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms around, but it will also keep the above-average heat in place. The heat will also continue into early next week.

A front will help to introduce more moisture back into New Mexico again around the middle of next week. That will help to increase the rain chances for many once again.