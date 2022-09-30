NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drier air will dominate the forecast for a majority of New Mexico today before two separate systems combine to bring a lot more moisture into the Desert Southwest by the weekend and continuing through early next week.

The best chance for precipitation on this Friday will remain in southern Colorado, with an isolated shower or storm possible in the Gila and southwestern part of the state. A bit more widespread rain is expected Saturday afternoon and evening, becoming more numerous in nature by Sunday evening and into next week. Luckily the morning hours are expected to be calm and quiet for the 50th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, it’s the evening hours that remain a bit more uncertain with the potential for rain.

Next week the shower and thunderstorm coverage is going to increase significantly across the state as a disturbance and multiple cold fronts push across the state. Not only is it going to allow more rain action into next week, but also bring temperatures down significantly, around 5-10 degrees.