Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to quite chilly conditions across northern and eastern NM with temps in the upper 40s to the lower 50s! So grab those sweatshirts before heading out the door.

Las Vegas and other areas across eastern NM are seeing foggy conditions given all the moisture in place. The fog reduced visibility significantly in these areas. Otherwise, mainly cloudy skies and cooler temps are common this morning for the east half as the front pushes through. We’ll see more scattered afternoon showers and storms especially near the Continental Divide.

Highs for Sunday will range nearly 10-15° below average east, 5-10° below average central, and near average west. This puts the ABQ metro in the upper 70s, where parts of the east won’t climb out of the 60s.

Monday through midweek will feature more moisture in place from remnants of Tropical Storm Kay. So this means scattered afternoon storms over the higher terrain. The storms eventually make their way west to east Tuesday into Wednesday giving a general rain to the whole state before exiting. Much drier air arrives Thursday into next weekend. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s at this time.