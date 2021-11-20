Mainly cloudy, becoming breezy overnight

Our weather seesaw continues as we are looking at another cold front swinging through the state overnight into Sunday morning. Our Saturday warmth continued its fall trend, but will now be cut short due to that front. So overnight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with strengthening winds. Expect even a canyon wind by morning with gusts 25-35 mph for Albuquerque. Highs will be around 5-8 degrees cooler for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho and around 10-15 degrees cooler for Santa Rosa, Las Vegas, and Roswell.

We’ll lose the clouds from north to south Sunday midday. We’ll see a brief ridge of high pressure move in, bringing milder temperatures with it. But as we enter some of the busiest traveling days of the year, we’ll actually see rain and snow chances return to the state.

An area of low pressure will develop just west of the Baja Peninsula Tuesday. This will increase rain showers for northwest New Mexico Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. As colder air mixes in, we’ll see some higher elevation snow showers as well for the northern mountains. Right now, snow levels look to remain above 7,000 ft. The storm eventually clears the state early Thanksgiving Day, setting up a fairly cold holiday. Sunny skies and moderating temps return to the state into next weekend.