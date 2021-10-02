Mainly clear skies this evening as temps cool quickly

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta is underway in Albuquerque, and the weather so far is cooperating. Beautiful sunny skies returned to the Land of Enchantment from departing low pressure. The exception to this is far north in the Sangre de Cristo and the Jemez with some small showers. We’re looking at clear skies the rest of the evening with temperatures rapidly cooling after sunset. For Sunday morning, expect a crisp start to the day for all the ballooners with temps in the middle to upper 40s at the field.

A few more clouds will make their way across the skies Sunday compared to Saturday but nothing threatening as high pressure begins building. Temperatures will warm a few degrees as southern New Mexico nears 80 degrees while the Rio Grande Valley approaches the middle 70s. Monday will feature mainly sunny skies temps with above-average temps for the first time in a few days. But high pressure is short-lived as a weak storm brings rain showers back Tuesday into Wednesday.