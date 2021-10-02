Mainly clear skies, seasonably cool night ahead

Balloon Fiesta is underway in Albuquerque, and the weather so far is cooperating. Beautiful sunny skies with pleasant temperatures returned to the Land of Enchantment. Our storm system is now rapidly moving into the Midwest tonight with any leftover clouds in the northern mountains clearing overnight. For the most part, expect mainly clear skies with temps cooling quickly. For Sunday morning, expect a crisp start to the day for all the ballooners with temps in the middle to upper 40s at the field. Bring those heavier coats to the field!

A few more clouds will make their way across the skies Sunday compared to Saturday but nothing threatening as high pressure begins building. Temperatures will warm a few degrees as southern New Mexico nears 80 degrees while the Rio Grande Valley approaches the middle 70s. Monday will feature mainly sunny skies with above average temps. But high pressure is short lived as a weaker storm brings rain showers and wind back into the region Tuesday into Wednesday. This may have some impacts for the balloons Wednesday morning.