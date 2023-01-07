What a great stretch of weather this weekend! Abundant sunshine, milder temps, and calmer winds are the main feature. It’s much calmer statewide compared to Friday, which saw wind gusts of 50 mph east. Temps have cooled 10-15° with the backdoor front for the east.

Highs climbed to 50° for Albuquerque, 47° in Santa Fe, and upper 57° for Roswell. Early day clouds moved out of the state this evening, but some higher ones are moving through the northern mountains this evening. Temps will drop fairly quickly since we have calmer winds and mainly clear skies. Sunday will be a touch warmer with a few more clouds than Saturday.

The atmospheric river pattern continues slamming California with an additional 1-3 feet of snow for the Sierra Nevada. New Mexico will only see some clouds sporadically the next few days. The whole state stays dry until Wednesday. That’s when the northern mountains will pick up some accumulating snow with another quick hitting scraper storm system. Ahead of this, our winds strengthen and our temps warm especially east of the mountains. Upper 60s/lower 70s will be common over southeast NM. Highs will warm into the middle 50s for the RGV. Temps cool a few degrees midweek after the next storm.