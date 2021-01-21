Lower Rio Grande Valley sees rainy afternoon Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While much of northern New Mexico is seeing mostly and partly sunny skies, it is a rainy afternoon in the lower Rio Grande Valley. Rain will continue through the evening, staying scattered and spreading east to Texas and north to I-40. There is a chance for an isolated rain shower in Bernalillo and Valencia counties during the evening. Wind will stay gusty, up to around 35 mph, for eastern New Mexico this afternoon. The rain will clear out tonight, leaving New Mexico dry Friday morning. There is a chance for some patchy dense fog for the Friday morning commute, especially in areas that have seen rain today.

Friday will be mostly sunny for many, with mild temperatures. Clouds, scattered rain, and snow will start moving into western New Mexico during the afternoon and evening. Snow will start to accumulate in the San Juans Friday night, and it will be all downhill from there with continuous snowfall through the weekend. Over a foot of snow is possible in the San Juans by Sunday night. Snow will be possible in New Mexico mountains on Saturday, with light accumulation, but heavier, widespread snow is expected Sunday.