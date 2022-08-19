NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving north across southern and western New Mexico, and southwest Colorado this afternoon. A flood advisory is in effect north of Roswell until 1 PM, with minor flood potential, especially around streams and rivers. Most rain will stay along and west of the central mountain chain through tonight, and the Metro will stay mostly dry. Heavy, widespread rain will move into southwest NM tonight, arriving in the middle Rio Grande Valley by Saturday morning. Rain will last most of the day across the state.

Eastern New Mexico will start to see rain by midday Saturday, and the rain will last through the night. Almost all of the state will be under a flood watch through Saturday night, with burn scar flooding, along with areal flooding, arroyo, and stream and river flooding. The rain will start to clear west to east on Sunday, leading to a drier day. Isolated shower and storms will be possible in eastern NM and the high terrain through Sunday afternoon. Throughout the weekend, southern and eastern New Mexico could see total rainfall accumulations of 2″to 4″. Central New Mexico may see around an inch on average, and northern New Mexico will likely see less than an inch in most spots. The driest part of the state will be the Four Corners, and southern Colorado will be fairly dry as well.