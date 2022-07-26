Monsoon moisture will continue to stream into New Mexico through this weekend. Rain and storm chances will return everyday, with the potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

More thunderstorms have developed Tuesday afternoon, especially along and north of I-40. Heavy rain has prompted multiple flash flood warnings across the state, especially for burn scar areas. More flash flooding will be possible through late this evening as rain and storms will continue to develop even after the sun sets.

Another active day is on the way Wednesday across the same areas that have seen rain and storms Tuesday. Once again, flash flooding will be possible and even likely. On Thursday, a boundary will set up across northern and northeastern New Mexico. This will lead to even heavier rainfall into this weekend for areas up near the Colorado state line.

The potential for heavy rain will continue through this weekend with more daily rain and thunderstorm chances. High pressure will start to bring drier air back into the state early next week, bringing a downward trend in storm chances.