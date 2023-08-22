NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and weak storms are moving through far western New Mexico Tuesday morning, after crossing the state overnight. Skies will be drier and sunnier Tuesday morning and midday. Storms will develop in eastern NM and over the mountains by mid-afternoon. We will see less storm coverage than Monday, but isolated downpours will be possible in the east plains and mountains, and light showers or sprinkles will be possible in the Rio Grande Valley. The Metro will likely stay dry. Winds will be breezy this afternoon.

Widespread showers and storms will move into southern NM by early Wednesday morning, as Tropical Storm Harold moves up the Rio Grande Valley from the Gulf of Mexico. Western and southern NM will see the most rain from Harold, the middle Rio Grande Valley will see hit or miss showers, and the northeast highlands will stay driest.