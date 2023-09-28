High pressure just to our south has been keeping above average temperatures across the state, feeling more like summer than the first week of fall. High pressure is moving farther north over southern New Mexico, bringing near to record breaking high temperatures across New Mexico today. Upper level clouds will infiltrate the state from west to east into this afternoon, but not do much in terms of bringing more moisture or keeping temperatures cooler.

More moisture will arrive to southern New Mexico tomorrow afternoon, bringing isolated showers and storms south of I-40. Temperatures will cool a degree or two with the increased moisture. An isolated hit or miss storm may push north into the Albuquerque metro, but more widespread and heavier activity will arrive Saturday.

Saturday will feature the best potential for widespread scattered storms along and east of the Continental Divide. Rain will cool down temperatures a degree or two into Saturday afternoon as well. By Sunday, even cooler air will arrive and continue to cool down into early to mid next week. Seasonable temperatures and more wet weather will persist into early October.