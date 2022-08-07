What a show this evening! Storms continue slowly moving into the ABQ metro area packing frequent lightning, heavy rain, and flash flooding closer to the Jemez. The city of Bernalillo is seeing some of the heaviest rain currently. Earlier, we saw isolated burn scar flash flooding over the Calf Canyon fire. Some changes are in store as we head into the week. A backdoor cold front is now slowly sliding into northeast NM overnight, keeping the showers/storms alive. So conditions will be warm and muggy overnight. Monday will see widespread storms across northern NM with more mountain flooding. Temperatures will also trend cooler due to all the moisture and cloudcover. The RGV will pick up late afternoon/evening storms close to rush hour.

High temperatures will range into the middle to upper 80s for Albuquerque, lower 80s for Santa Fe, and middle 90s for Roswell. Temps will fall nearly 5° everywhere across northeast NM. Las Vegas will only be in the upper 70s with widespread storms in the area. The rain chances continue through midweek before drying out later in the week. High pressure will reorganize itself over the northern border, reducing the number of storms north. The storms will push south throughout the week giving the northern mountains and metro area a few days of dry weather with hotter temps.