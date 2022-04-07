Lighter winds return to finish out the week. A storm system will bring multiple days of strong winds and dry weather beginning Sunday.

Winds are still breezy this afternoon across parts of New Mexico, but not quite as strong as what we’ve been used to lately. A ridge of high pressure will begin to move over the state Friday, bringing lighter winds and will start a warming trend that continues into the weekend. Fast moving, westerly upper level winds will begin to develop Saturday afternoon though and will create windier weather across the state once again. Stronger winds will begin to arrive Sunday afternoon as a strong storm system approaches the state.

The track of an approaching storm system has shifted farther north by early next week. This means it’s going to be a bigger wind maker for the state and bring very little to no precipitation in New Mexico. There will be chances for rain though in southern Colorado Monday and Tuesday. Very strong and potentially damaging wind gusts will increase in strength Monday, with the windiest day next week on Tuesday as the core of the storm passes to our north. Winds will sweep a cold front across New Mexico Tuesday night bringing a sharp drop in temperatures for the middle of next week.

With the strong winds and very dry air arriving with this storm, multiple days of high fire danger will also develop. This will be a concern from Saturday all the way to Thursday of next week. Quieter weather looks to return by the end of next week with slowly warming temperatures.