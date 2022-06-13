Lighter winds return Tuesday as temperatures cool off a few degrees into the end of this week. The monsoon will officially begin late this week as southerly moisture moves into New Mexico bringing scattered afternoon storms through the weekend.

Strong winds and dry conditions have created a very high fire danger Monday across western and northern New Mexico, along with southern Colorado. Winds have also caused areas of blowing dust in northwestern New Mexico and southern Colorado. Unfortunately wildfire smoke from a fire burning near Flagstaff, Arizona will continue to bring poor air quality to southern Colorado and northwestern New Mexico through tonight.

Lighter winds return Tuesday afternoon as the heat sticks around. Another high fire danger day will return to southern Colorado and northern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon, but winds won’t be as strong as Monday. A few isolated storms will be possible in far southeastern New Mexico as the heat will continue across the state. High pressure builds in overhead Wednesday bringing quieter weather.

A welcomed patter change is on the way late this week with the official round of monsoon storms. Southerly moisture will flood into New Mexico beginning Thursday into Friday. This will set the stage for afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the mountain peaks. Friday will bring a chance for scattered showers across much of western, central, and northern New Mexico. Afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into early next week. Finally, good chances for rain are back in the forecast as the monsoon begins.