NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is clear and quiet, with cool temperatures in northwest New Mexico. Tuesday will be warm with highs heating a couple of degrees from Monday in most spots. Only far northeast NM will cool down today, as a cold front starts to move into that part of the state. Winds will pick up from the southwest, at 15-25 mph, and higher gusts over 30 mph are possible in the mountains. Red flag warnings will be in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands near the I-25 corridor Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday brings changes, as a backdoor cold front starts moving into most of eastern New Mexico, increasing the low level moisture there. The front will push into the Rio Grande Valley by Thursday morning, bringing strong east canyon winds to the Metro late Wednesday night. With this moisture moving into the area, isolated shower and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday in eastern NM with a severe weather threat for the southeast plains. Thursday and Friday, for the Rio Grande Valley and east will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms.