A break from the winds is finally on the way to wrap up the week. However, widespread and very strong wind gusts will return this weekend through early next week, keeping the fire danger very high.

Windier weather returned today again across New Mexico, increasing the fire danger for many. Winds will remain breezy into the early overnight, but will die down after midnight. Winds will switch to out of the northwest tonight, drawing smoke from northern New Mexico as far south as Roswell by Thursday morning.

High pressure begins to build into the state Thursday and will finally allow for lighter winds through Friday. It will still be breezy in the afternoon both Thursday and Friday, but not nearly as windy as it has been lately. This will finally bring the break we need from the high fire danger and a chance to make progress on fires burning in the state before a big wind event this weekend. A warming trend kicks into high gear on Friday that will continue into Saturday. Record and near-record high temperatures will be possible Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately, windy weather returns starting Saturday. Strong upper level winds begin to move into New Mexico Saturday. The strongest of the upper level winds will arrive Sunday and Monday. 50-60 mph wind gusts will be possible in the afternoons. Extremely dry air accompanying these winds will create a very dangerous fire situation once again. Windy weather will continue into at least the middle of next week as another round of multiple high fire days will return.