Breezy afternoon winds will continue into the weekend, but not nearly as windy as it has been lately. Dry conditions will prevail though for the next several days.

Strong winds returned to the northern half of New Mexico and the Sacramento Mountains again today. Unfortunately, some extremely dry air has made its way into the state with widespread relative humidity values between 3% and 10%. Dew point values plummeted today to as low as -20°. This has caused once again a very high fire danger all across the state.

With the cooler air in place Wednesday and the extremely dry air, temperatures will once again be very cold to start Thursday morning. Lows will drop in the mid 20s and lower 30s around Albuquerque. However, that dry air will allow for temperatures to warm very quickly Thursday afternoon as highs climb back to average for this time of year.

Much quieter weather settles in now with just some breezy afternoon winds into the weekend with much warmer weather by Saturday. A weak cold front will move into the state Saturday night, bringing a slight cool down on Sunday. Temperatures warm back up again early next week and continue to stay well-above average for the middle of April.