NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds have lightened up from Monday morning, when a backdoor cold front was pushing west through the plains and valley. Monday afternoon, the winds will only be around 5-15 mph in most spots, with higher gusts to 20-25 mph in the mountains. Fire danger will stay lower than last week for the next couple days due to the lighter winds and a rise in humidity. The winds will start to pick up more Tuesday and Wednesday, but we are not expecting any extremely windy days like last Friday.

Light, spotty rain and snow showers are ending in northeast New Mexico, and the the Raton area will remain mostly cloudy, and the northeast highlands will stay quite smoky Monday. Moisture will arrive in the state Tuesday and Wednesday, so we will see more clouds Tuesday, and on Wednesday there is a chance for showers, thunderstorms and dry storms in the mountains and eastern New Mexico. Lightning will pose a wildfire threat in the mountains on Wednesday.

Temperatures are staying cooler than normal Monday, thanks to the backdoor cold front that pushed through, but high pressure will help warm up temperatures on Tuesday. Highs will be around 10-15 degrees warmer Tuesday through the end of the work week.