NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An upper level disturbance is passing through Colorado Monday morning, and a backdoor cold front is moving through eastern New Mexico. This has led to snow development near Raton Pass, and Johnson and Bartlett Mesas. Raton Pass is snow packed and slick. There may be some light flurries in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and the increased moisture will help lower the fire danger. The snow will end by around 9 AM, and it should melt by the afternoon as skies clear. Winds are breezy in eastern NM Monday morning but will lighten. Winds will only be around 5-15 mph in most spots, with higher gusts to 20-25 mph in the mountains. Fire danger will stay lower the next couple days due to the lighter winds and an increase in humidity.

Temperatures will stay cooler than normal today thanks to the cold front, but high pressure will build in Tuesday, and temperatures will climb to near and above average for the rest of the week.