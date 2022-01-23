Light wintry mix south, clear and cold north to start

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing quite a difference in our weather from north to south this morning. Some light rain and snow showers are popping up for the Gila and the south-central mountains. Not much in the way of accumulation as this storm is quite weak with little atmospheric forcing. This weaker storm is moving east from New Mexico’s bootheel. For the north, we’re seeing clear skies and crisp temperatures to start Sunday. But we’ll rebound later with highs into the lower 50s for the RGV. It’ll be a great day to enjoy some sunshine and calmer conditions.

By Monday, the storm departs to our east, clearing the skies statewide. But we’ll maintain stronger wind gusts Monday as we’ll be in between storm systems. Our wind gusts strengthen for the higher elevations to 25-35 mph by the afternoon as temperatures warm into the middle 60s east, middle 50s central, and near 50° west. Come Tuesday, we’ll see a stronger cold front once again move through eastern NM. This means temperatures will fall 15-20° east as some stronger uplift will help to produce snow showers, especially over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the East Mountains. While it won’t be a huge snowstorm, we could see a few inches of snow midweek.