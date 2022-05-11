Windy weather will continue overnight for the peaks of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Red Flag Warnings will go back into effect across northeastern New Mexico Wednesday.

Very strong winds and extremely dry air continues to fan the flames of ongoing wildfires across New Mexico. Winds will die down after sunset, but many areas in northern New Mexico may not see a break from the winds overnight. Ridgelines along the Sangre de Cristo Mountains will especially hang onto strong winds through Thursday morning, where winds could gust up to 50 mph. This will not help to fight the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in that part of the state.

Windy weather develops again in northeastern New Mexico Thursday afternoon while the western half of the state will actually see light to calm winds. However, those winds in northeastern New Mexico will combine with relative humidity as low as 1% will once again create a very high fire danger. A cold front will also finish sweep through the state tomorrow, bringing a slight drop in temperatures. Winds will die down around sunset Thursday.

Lighter winds finally return Friday. It will still be breezy Friday afternoon across parts of northern New Mexico, however it will be nothing compared to the winds we’ve bene experiencing lately. We may finally even get a break from dangerous fire weather conditions. Nonetheless, it will still be extremely dry so continue to stay very vigilant and do your part in preventing wildfires.

High pressure builds over the state this weekend, bringing in light and calm winds, but also very warm temperatures. Th heat and dry conditions will continue into next week, with occasional breezy to windy afternoons in northern New Mexico.