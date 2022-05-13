Lighter winds will continue for most through this weekend, but high pressure will keep dry and very warm air in place. Record and near-record high temperatures are likely Sunday afternoon.

A break from the winds finally came to New Mexico Friday. However, the air remained extremely dry. High pressure will now build over the state Saturday afternoon, keeping the light winds in place. As that area of high pressure moves across New Mexico this weekend, high temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend as well. Record and near-record high temperatures are likely on Sunday afternoon.

Record to near-record heat will continue through most of next week, however the period of light winds will not. Breezy conditions will return again on Monday afternoon. For most of the week, afternoon winds will gust up to around 35 mph before dying down again at night. Locally critical fire danger will be possible as extremely dry air will continue for most.

Another storm system will scrape New Mexico next Friday. This means a big increase in the winds again and the return of critical fire danger across parts of the state. These winds will likely continue into the following Saturday.