A bit of snow is falling across northern New Mexico, but it’s a lot quieter tonight across the state compared to last night as the storm system from yesterday has quickly departed. Northwesterly winds have ushered in below average temperatures, and with sustained winds 5-15 mph wind chill is a factor tonight making temperatures feel 5-10° cooler to the human body. Wind chill will remain a concern early tomorrow morning, making already freezing temperatures feel even colder. Below average high temperatures will stick around this weekend too.

While the entire state will be feeling the arctic chill, northeastern New Mexico will see more snow overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning as a weak disturbance crosses the state. Anywhere from trace amounts to three inches is possible across northeastern parts of the state mainly along and north of I-40, slightly higher amounts possible along the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Most precipitation will wrap up across far east central New Mexico by the late morning/early afternoon with much sunnier and quieter conditions into Saturday afternoon and evening. Dry air will stick around through early Sunday afternoon.

By Sunday late afternoon, an even stronger and colder storm system will arrive to New Mexico bringing more widespread snow across the state into Monday. This system will usher in even colder temperatures, with many places across the state not expected to get above freezing by Monday afternoon. Strong northerly winds will be in place, making it feel even colder. These strong winds look to create some blizzard-like conditions across northeast New Mexico with blowing snow elsewhere. Visibility will likely be an issue with many highways and interstates expected to see travel issues.

Exact timing and intensity is still a bit uncertain, so make sure to check back for a more detailed timeline of our next big winter storm. Early Tuesday morning will usher in the coldest air of the season, with dangerous wind chills 10 to 25° below zero across northern/western New Mexico. If you thought this weekend was going to be cold, just wait for early next week.