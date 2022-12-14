Cold air will continue its stay across New Mexico into the weekend. A weak cold front Thursday night will bring even cooler temperatures and a chance for snow to northern New Mexico.

Sunnier weather returned to New Mexico Wednesday, but the temperatures continue to stay chilly even for December. High temperatures today did warm a few degrees compared to Tuesday, but it is still cold out there, especially with the wind. Once again it will be a bitterly cold night with dangerously cold wind chills Thursday morning.

Once again, high temperatures will stay below average Thursday afternoon, but there will be less wind. A weak cold front will push south across New Mexico by Thursday night. This will bring light snow to parts of northern New Mexico Thursday night through early Friday morning. The front will have pushed through southern New Mexico by mid-morning Friday bringing even cooler temperatures Friday afternoon.

Warmer weather will finally begin to return Saturday. The warming trend will continue into next week as high temperatures eventually climb above average by next Wednesday.