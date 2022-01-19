Light snow moves into southern New Mexico overnight

A backdoor cold front and an upper level disturbance will combine to bring chances for light rain and snow to parts of New Mexico through Thursday morning.

As a backdoor cold front pushes through the central mountain chain gaps into the Rio Grande Valley this evening, it could spark light rain and snow as it interacts with the upper level disturbance. With better moisture to the south, it is more likely to see rainfall overnight around the Truth or Consequences area down to Las Cruces, that could switch over to snow early Thursday morning. A mix of rain and snow will be likely Thursday morning across south-central New Mexico Thursday morning with flurries into the southeastern part of the state. A few slippery spots will be possible where rain and snow falls. Temperatures Thursday will be colder statewide as the northern half of New Mexico sees clearing skies.

Drier and sunnier weather returns statewide Friday, but temperatures will remain cool. The next approaching upper level disturbance begins to move into Colorado and far northern New Mexico Friday afternoon bringing light mountain snow. That disturbance will bring light snow to parts of western, central, and northern New Mexico Friday night through Saturday morning before ending by Saturday afternoon. A few flurries will even be possible in the Albuquerque metro.

Temperatures rebound Sunday into Monday as a ridge of high pressure quickly builds back into the region. Another weak storm system is likely to move into New Mexico by the middle of next week and could bring back chances for light rain and snow again.