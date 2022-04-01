NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Friday morning everyone! Scattered light showers are moving through northern New Mexico this morning. Very light snow showers are hitting the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo mountains, but no accumulation expected. The high wind gusts on the backside of the storm will have a much bigger impact. Widespread wind gusts of 35-45 mph are expected later this afternoon especially for the central highlands east of the Sandia. Skies will clear from west to east later this afternoon and evening. Wind speeds will also calm down considerably overnight, giving way for a rather cool overnight.

Highs Friday will top out in the middle 60s for the RGV and upper 70s for southeast NM. Santa Fe will reach the upper 50s. So this is a few degrees below average. But this trend breaks Saturday as highs warm 5-10°. Perfect weather is in store the Albuquerque metro area with highs in the middle 70s with full sunshine. Enjoy the day with calmer wind speeds because these will be few and far between. However, wind gusts already strengthen Saturday evening for eastern NM. Sunday we’ll see increasing cloudiness with a windy afternoon ahead of a backdoor cold front. We’ll see more scattered showers across the north later Sunday into Monday. Temps cool 5-10° heading into our Monday. But our windy weather will return with a vengeance mid next week.