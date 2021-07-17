Light showers moving into Albuquerque tonight

The strongest of the storms this evening are around the Tucumcari area. These will continue weakening through the overnight. But some weaker showers are still in the forecast through midnight to 2 AM for Albuquerque. Overall, we saw better coverage of our afternoon storms Saturday. We have plenty of deep layer moisture locked in place all across the state. Some areas have already seen some heavier rainfall amounts east.

Highs Saturday were generally quite warm, as Albuquerque topped 92 degrees and Santa Fe hit 91 at the airport. For Sunday, it will still be quite warm and moderately humid. This means more scattered to widespread afternoon storms. This time the focus on these storms will move into western NM. Thankfully no severe weather is in the forecast. But a weak trough will try to move into the state by mid next week. This will lower our temperatures slightly and keep the rain chances alive each day through the next week especially west.