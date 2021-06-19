Light showers move east, drying out for Father’s Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was another very hot day all across the state as records were broken again in Farmington. We reached 98 degrees in ABQ while 100s once again baked southern New Mexico. We saw some light showers across our northern mountains this afternoon. These are trekking across northeastern NM through the evening. We’ll see these wind down by 10 p.m. to midnight. Unfortunately, we’ll get the leftover clouds in the metro area which will keep us well above average at night once again.

For the dads Sunday, we’re looking at intense heat as we dry out across the state, for the most part. We could still squeeze out some isolated showers south of I-40. But high temps will soar into the lower 100s for the metro and Rio Rancho while Roswell will approach 110! Stay indoors during the peak afternoon hours to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.