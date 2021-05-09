Light showers continue for the far northeast, dry and mild elsewhere

Our cold front has arrived and is now stalling out over the central mountains Sunday night. We’re looking at much needed rain once again east of the Sandias into Las Vegas and points north. Already over an inch fell Sunday afternoon alone. There’ll be more showers in the forecast through Tuesday as the stationary front provides enough lift and instability in the atmosphere across northeastern New Mexico. This front will create quite the difference in weather conditions from west to east.

Highs in Albuquerque will hit 80 degrees on Monday while cooling off a few degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, everyone will begin to dry out and warm by Thursday. Highs will range around 10 degrees above average in the metro to close out the week. There, however will be a chance to see some light showers across the southern part of New Mexico come Friday afternoon.