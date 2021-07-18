Light rain moves out overnight

We’ve seen some good rain coverage across New Mexico this afternoon. So far many populated areas saw rain for a change! Socorro, Silver City, and even Albuquerque to name a few saw rain at the airports. Santa Fe and ABQ recorded less than 0.10″ of rain while Socorro recorded nearly 0.50″. Showers will continue moving out through the night. The rain will continue in this forecast but generally shift across central and western New Mexico in the days ahead as high pressure slowly treks north.

Overall, Monday our rain will be more isolated in nature and not produce as much flash flooding as the weekend. It’ll be one of the drier days this week. By Tuesday, lower pressure will move over the state. This will help keep our high temperatures cooler than average with more scattered afternoon storms each day. For the metro area, temps will hold steady in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees but will feel quite muggy all week.