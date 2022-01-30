ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nice to see some clouds for once! They prevented temperatures from getting too warm, as we were below average for the 5th consecutive day. Highs struggled into the middle 40s for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho while Santa Fe only reached 39°. We’ll dramatically warm up Monday under sunny skies and wind up back above average. But higher clouds will already begin working in from the northwest ahead of a strong winter storm that will impact millions including New Mexico. We’ll see mainly cloudy skies and cooler temps Tuesday as some light snow showers begin across southwestern Colorado. There will be an arctic cold front arriving Wednesday that will drop temperatures the coldest since last February! Highs Thursday for many won’t break the freezing mark. Eastern NM will feel more like the tundra for a day or two with some high temps not breaking 20°!

This dynamic storm will also feature stronger canyon winds which will reduce the amount of snow we’ll see here in the metro area. Nonetheless, we’ll still pick up our first accumulating snow of the season for Albuquerque. This looks like a pretty decent storm for the mountains, as the Sangre de Cristo could wind up with 8-12″, while the Sandia/Manzano Mountains could see more than 6″. The snow will taper off Thursday late morning to afternoon and frigid temps will remain in place until Saturday.