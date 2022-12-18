A quick hitting storm system is moving through New Mexico this afternoon, bringing some lighter rain and snow showers mainly to southern NM. Ruidoso and the Sacramento Mountains are getting some minor accumulation. The showers will rapidly move through the eastern plains this evening before clearing out later tonight. Skies will likewise clear from west to east late tonight. So brace yourselves for another very cold night. Finally milder temps return statewide with abundant sunshine Monday. The east will see downsloping winds, giving highs a 10° boost. Highs will warm into the middle 40s for the RGV, upper 50s to near 60° for Tucumcari southward to Roswell.

Some clouds return for the northern mountains Tuesday, keeping the warmth in check. It’ll still be milder than this weekend’s weather. But a big head’s up to anyone living or traveling to eastern New Mexico Thursday into Friday: An arctic outbreak will crash temperatures 35-40° below average! Wind chills will be between -20-25°. This cold is dangerous and can have impact on people and pets in minutes. The good news is that it will quickly move east by Christmas Eve. Western and central NM look to remain largely unaffected from this polar vortex, with only limited cooling for the Albuquerque metro.