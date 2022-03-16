NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another storm brings rain and snow chances to parts of the state through Thursday as temperatures cool down. Warmer and drier weather returns this weekend.

It was a very warm afternoon across New Mexico Wednesday. Breezy conditions in southern New Mexico are dying down this evening. Cloud cover has been moving into the northern part of the state today ahead of our next storm system.

Rain and snow will develop early tonight in far western New Mexico as a storm system moves into the state. This will bring moderate to heavy snowfall across the peaks of the northern mountains, and a chance for isolated showers to the Rio Grande Valley and the lower elevations of northern New Mexico.

As the storm moves east by Thursday afternoon, and a backdoor cold front moves into eastern New Mexico too, a mix of rain and snow will increase across northeastern parts of the state. Rain chances will move as far south as Roswell by late Thursday afternoon before the storm moves out Thursday night.

Temperatures will be cooler Thursday and Friday in the wake of this storm system. Temperatures begin to rebound this weekend through, peaking again Sunday as this weekend stays warmer and dry. Yet another storm system will move into New Mexico Sunday night into Monday, once again bringing chances for rain and snow to parts of the state.