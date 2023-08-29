NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spotty showers are coming to an end in southern New Mexico Tuesday morning. The rest of the state is mostly to partly sunny and dry. Temperatures are cooler than Monday morning, starting in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Tuesday will be a slightly cooler day, thanks to a cold front.

Temperatures will be near-normal for this time in August. Less rain is expected today, compared to Monday, thanks to drier upper-level air moving into the state. Isolated storms will be possible in the northern, central and southern high terrain. A spot shower or storm will be possible in the middle Rio Grande Valley. A drier pattern takes over throughout the rest of the work week, and temperatures will rebound back above-average Wednesday, with hot temperatures in store through late week.