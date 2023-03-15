A late winter storm is moving into New Mexico Wednesday. Rain, snow, and colder temperatures will move in through the end of the week.

A cold front will sweep across New Mexico from the west overnight, bringing more rain and mountains snow to western, central, and northern parts of New Mexico through late Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, rain and snow will increase in northern and northeastern parts of the state as a strong backdoor cold front arrives. This front pushes south into Thursday night, bringing rain and snow south too. An east canyon wind will also develop Thursday night bringing colder temperatures west. Light snow is likely in the Albuquerque metro Friday morning, but likely won’t accumulate to much. Watch for wet roads though and reduced visibility heading out the door Friday morning.

We will see a slight break between storms Friday afternoon, but much colder air will be in place. Another round of moisture will be moving in this weekend from the south, but there is a lot of uncertainty with the timing and placement. However, snow will be possible with this weekend’s storm system for areas in southern New Mexico. Rain and snow will taper off by Sunday afternoon, before wetter weather returns again next week.