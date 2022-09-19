NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An optimal pattern for rich monsoon moisture to surge into the Desert Southwest has set up across the West heading in to this new work week. Moisture is already beginning to push from south to north across the state, but the heaviest moisture will lie in Arizona. Still isolated to scattered strong thunderstorms are still possible across the western and central parts of the state.

The Sacramento Mountains have the highest potential for heavy rainfall, with rates over 1″ per hour possible. This has led to a Flood Watch to be in effect through this evening, with concerns especially over the McBride burn scar and for low-lying flood prone areas. There is the potential for the Albuquerque Metro to see isolated storms push through later this afternoon and maybe early evening.

Albuquerque’s best potential to see heavier rainfall and storms will be Tuesday afternoon and overnight into early Wednesday as the axis of moisture pushes slightly further east into New Mexico. It will have to fight with the strong high pressure in the central US, which is keeping dry air, warm temperatures, and basically zero storm potential across the east. It will be a tale of two weather stories this week.