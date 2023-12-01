The last of the snow and rain is wrapping up Friday night. Drier, but windier weather will move in for the weekend.

It’s been a drier day across much of New Mexico, however spotty rain and snow showers still dropped more rain and snow in parts of the state. Rain and snow showers will come to an end overnight with drier weather settling in Saturday morning. It will be a cold start to the weekend, with high temperatures on Saturday staying much cooler than average, even for the beginning of December. A warming trend will begin Sunday though. Winds will also pick up this weekend, with breezy conditions across much of New Mexico. The strongest winds will be in the eastern half of the state, where 50 mph wind gusts will be possible in the afternoon.

Quieter weather will return on Monday with lighter winds and warmer temperatures. We will see a stretch of dry weather continue through all of next week. Temperatures will continue the warming trend through the end of next week as well.