NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will most likely be Albuquerque’s last chance to pick up any measurable rainfall over the next 7 days. There is the higher chance for strong to severe storms in the northeast quadrant of New Mexico, with any showers that try to fall in the west being mainly dry and gusty. The best chance for severe weather is between 3 PM – 8 PM today.

Tomorrow and into the weekend, rain chances dwindle down as dry air works in from the west. High pressure will also return to dominate a majority of the state, with mostly sunny and dry conditions expected. There is the slight potential for an isolated shower in the northeast where a bit more moisture is anticipated to linger around.

Heat will continue to build into the weekend with record breaking temperatures possible into Saturday and Sunday, possibly sticking around into Monday in the southern half of the state. Albuquerque has the potential to see the first triple digit day of the year by the weekend.