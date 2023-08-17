NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is mild and dry across the state. Partly cloudy skies in southeast New Mexico will give way to sunshine by midday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in all of the mountains this afternoon. Storm motion will be slow and erratic. Heaviest precipitation will be in western NM, but lighter accumulation will be possible in the Rio Grande Valley, central mountain chain, northern mountains and east plains.

The best chance for storms in the Metro will be late afternoon and evening. Temperatures are staying very hot today, climbing back into record hot territory for several eastern spots, thanks to high pressure that will be over the area.