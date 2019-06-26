Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon temps will be close to seasonal averages in most locales with 70s, 80s and 90s stretched statewide. Increasing Gulf moisture pulled in around an area of high pressure to our southeast will help fuel spotty to scattered storms in eastern NM. There’s potential for a few dry storms to wander into central NM Wednesday afternoon… but all we can expect out of these storms are gusty winds and lightning… not a whole lot of the good stuff (rain!)

THURSDAY: More moisture will result in better storm chances here in New Mexico. Wetting storms will return to eastern NM… with a mix of dry & wet storms in central locations. Afternoon temps won’t move much with the Albuquerque-metro hovering near 90°.

FRIDAY: Scattered storms are possible for central & eastern NM. Once again, western NM will likely get stuck with drier storms (more wind & lightning / no meaningful rain). Afternoon temps will warm near to just below seasonal normals — 70s, 80s and 90s (Albuquerque: 89°).