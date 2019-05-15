WEDNESDAY: A quiet and mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s. It’s possible we get a few more spot storms over the mountains Wednesday afternoon, however, most of these storms will be dry — meaning more wind than rain. Afternoon highs will warm above seasonal normals with most locales in the 70, 80s and 90s under a mostly sunny sky.
THURSDAY: Breezy conditions will become more pronounced over the state as our next weather maker begins its inland approach out west. A few spotty storms will once again fire over the Northern Mountains and Eastern Plains. Temperatures will peak Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid- to upper 80s in the ABQ-metro.
FRIDAY: A Pacific storm dragging in a cold front will drop temperatures ~10° by Friday afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the state with rain chances returning to the Four Corners.
Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
