WEDNESDAY: A warmer day on tap as afternoon highs climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s — an improvement from earlier this week but not quite at average just yet. Mostly to partly sunny skies will blanket the state with breezy to windy conditions returning late morning into the afternoon. Isolated to spotty showers will linger over the far Four Corners and high terrain of Northern Mountains. It’s also possible that a few isolated storms fire over far eastern NM as the dryline sets-up near the TX/NM stateline.
WIND ADVISORY in effect for parts of west-central, southwest & south-central NM for strong southwest winds 25-35MPH & gusts to 50MPH.
THURSDAY: A quick cool down is expected in western NM as a weak cold front pushes in… but no need to stress (this cool down is only a 1-day event!) Afternoon highs will return to the 60s, 70s and 80s in most locales under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Breezy to windy conditions will once again plague the state for the afternoon hours. Another repeat feature — the dryline. A few isolated storms may fire near the TX/NM stateline Thursdsay afternoon.
FRIDAY: A warmer day for all with more sunshine and lighter winds. Again, keep an eye out in eastern NM for a few storms firing along the dryline.
Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
